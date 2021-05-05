Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

VET stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

