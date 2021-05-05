Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.080-1.140 EPS.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,434. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

