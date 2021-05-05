Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Shares Gap Down to $11.57

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $11.15. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 801 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

