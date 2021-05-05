VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Acquires A$57,925.00 in Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$57,925.00 ($41,375.00).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$115,900.00 ($82,785.71).

On Wednesday, April 28th, Robert Luciano purchased 12,237 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$28,328.66 ($20,234.75).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Luciano purchased 74,706 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of A$174,214.39 ($124,438.85).

On Tuesday, April 20th, Robert Luciano purchased 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$46,400.00 ($33,142.86).

On Friday, April 16th, Robert Luciano bought 16,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$37,744.00 ($26,960.00).

On Wednesday, April 14th, Robert Luciano bought 80,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$188,400.00 ($134,571.43).

On Monday, April 12th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$118,400.00 ($84,571.43).

On Friday, April 9th, Robert Luciano purchased 150,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$354,600.00 ($253,285.71).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Luciano bought 20,969 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,648.08 ($34,748.63).

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Luciano bought 71,434 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,441.37 ($120,315.27).

VGI Partners Asian Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

