Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.180-0.200 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

VIAV opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,669. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.