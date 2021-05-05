Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) & NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Head-To-Head Review

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and NeoMagic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.22 $28.70 million $0.58 27.57 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viavi Solutions and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $17.64, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 3.23% 18.19% 7.30% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

