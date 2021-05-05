Viberate (VIB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $25.24 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00085830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00068168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.99 or 0.00828878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00101382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.36 or 0.09302567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044677 BTC.

VIB is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

