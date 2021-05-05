Victory Capital (VCTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

