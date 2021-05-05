View (VIEW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 1,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,821. View has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About View

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

