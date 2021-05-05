Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 205.08% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

VKTX stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 605,585 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

