Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $2,641,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $8,647,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Vipshop by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 479,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 178,112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.