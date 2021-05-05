Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VIRX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

VIRX opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.