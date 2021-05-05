Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virco Mfg. in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

VIRC opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $50.62 million, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

