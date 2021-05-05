Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

VIRC opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 million, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

