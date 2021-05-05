Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 139.50 ($1.82).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 193.85 ($2.53) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.63. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 206.09 ($2.69).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

