Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.4% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $232.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.28 and its 200 day moving average is $210.73.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

