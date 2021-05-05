Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of VIST opened at $2.60 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

