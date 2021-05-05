Vistra (NYSE:VST) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VST. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NYSE VST opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

