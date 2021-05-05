Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) Insider Temitope Lawani Sells 450,000 Shares

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) insider Temitope Lawani sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £450,000 ($587,927.88).

Shares of LON VVO opened at GBX 102.80 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86. Vivo Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.80 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

