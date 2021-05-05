VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.80

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 4936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Several research firms recently commented on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,557. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VIZIO stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

