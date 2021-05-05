VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Up to $25.71

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.71, but opened at $26.73. VIZIO shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 6,435 shares.

VZIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $3,177,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,413,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,225,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIZIO stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.