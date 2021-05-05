VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 2,590 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amy Fliegelman Olli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32.

Shares of VMW opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.11. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.02 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 17.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,862 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 23.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

