Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

