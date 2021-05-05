Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €52.60 ($61.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €56.41 and a 200-day moving average of €56.34.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.