Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Update

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. 12,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,590. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.