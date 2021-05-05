Vontier (VNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Vontier to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VNT opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

