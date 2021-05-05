Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading 8.6% Higher

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. 475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 247,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

VOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $116,000.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.