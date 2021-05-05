Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Issues Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

VNO traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. 15,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,107. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 163.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.