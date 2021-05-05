Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PPR opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $333,772.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 539,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,433 in the last quarter.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

