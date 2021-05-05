Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 73,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,046,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VUZI shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vuzix by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 209,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

