VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.38). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. 47,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,991. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.