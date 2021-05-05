W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $459.87

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $459.87 and last traded at $453.79, with a volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.63 and its 200 day moving average is $395.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

