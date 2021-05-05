W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $480.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grainger’s first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues improved year over year and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It expects earnings per share to be $19.00-$20.50, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.5% to 26.5%. Grainger will continue to gain from its efforts to strengthen customer relationships in the United States. The company is outpacing the U.S maintenance, repair and operating market aided by its growth initiatives. Increased e-commerce sales and higher demand for certain products amid the pandemic will continue to drive the top line. However, some of these products carry lower margins, which is a concern. Additionally, higher input and SG&A costs due to incremental technology investments will hurt margins. Nevertheless, Grainger’s cost-control measures will help negate the impact.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $459.20. 1,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,185. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $263.83 and a one year high of $456.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.63 and a 200 day moving average of $395.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

