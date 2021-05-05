Wajax Co. (WJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of WJX stock traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 121,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,074. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.27. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$7.23 and a twelve month high of C$24.07.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WJX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

