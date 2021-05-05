Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WJX. TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WJX stock opened at C$22.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.27. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$7.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of C$479.37 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Wajax will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

