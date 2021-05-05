Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.77

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.77 and last traded at $113.23, with a volume of 107423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WD. Wedbush increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Insiders sold a total of 97,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,020 in the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.