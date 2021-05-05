WandX (WAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $413,135.68

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One WandX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WandX has traded 79.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WandX has a market capitalization of $413,135.68 and approximately $510.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WandX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.15 or 0.00824290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00099990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.06 or 0.09436848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043819 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.