Warburg Research Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.59 ($37.16).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €37.98 ($44.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €39.33 ($46.27). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.07.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

