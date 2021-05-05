WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,772 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Illumina by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $378.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

