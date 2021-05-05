WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 1,158 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

