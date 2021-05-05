WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $809,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,394,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,443,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

