WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 8,923 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GMED opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

