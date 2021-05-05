Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.79

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$150.79 and last traded at C$150.47, with a volume of 108065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$149.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$155.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$139.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 75.07%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

