Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.64. 1,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,140. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.70.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.