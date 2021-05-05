Waves Enterprise (WEST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.15 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 86.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

