We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. 1,869,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,002,443. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

