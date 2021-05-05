We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 5,835 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,000. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 1.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $40,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $55.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,693.01. 766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,731. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,710.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,568.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $984.39.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

