We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,346. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.