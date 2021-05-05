Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ares Capital in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.00 on Monday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 177,286 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 81,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

