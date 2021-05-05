Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

NYSE BBY opened at $117.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.64. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $73.59 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Best Buy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

